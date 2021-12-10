Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 200,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,963. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.