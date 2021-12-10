Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.