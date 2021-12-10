Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.10).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 474.40 ($6.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

