Liberum Capital Trims Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Target Price to GBX 32

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 36 ($0.48) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £91.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.68.
About Shanta Gold
