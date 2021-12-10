Liberum Capital Trims Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Target Price to GBX 32

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 36 ($0.48) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £91.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.68.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

