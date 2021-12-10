Lightwave Logic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,210 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,225 call options.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at $428,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lightwave Logic has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

