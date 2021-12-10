Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $27.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,794 shares of company stock valued at $381,584. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.