Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.40.

LECO stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

