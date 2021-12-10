Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Comcast stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

