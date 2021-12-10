Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 261,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 146,358 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,316,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 45,855 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

