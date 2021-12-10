Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,800 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $30.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

