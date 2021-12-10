Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

