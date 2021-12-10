Lithium Achieves Market Cap of $24.11 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lithium has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,818,299 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

