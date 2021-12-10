Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. Loopring has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $527.97 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00208093 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,333,700 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

