LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 328312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.63 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £6,802.62 ($9,020.85).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.