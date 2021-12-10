Lua Swap (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

