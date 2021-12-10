Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

