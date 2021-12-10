Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $11.09 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

