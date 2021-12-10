Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $11.09 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.