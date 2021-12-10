Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Sells £29,250 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider James Waterlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,787.96).

LON MNL opened at GBX 604 ($8.01) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 582.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.41. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 525.64 ($6.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 652 ($8.65). The company has a market capitalization of £243.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.