Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MAPIF opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.