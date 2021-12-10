Mark Riggs Sells 2,494 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.