Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $33.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $84,703,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $93,375,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 4,898,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

