Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

MARUY stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

