Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer Sells 152,022 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

