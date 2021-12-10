Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $23.32

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $24.10. Materialise shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,559 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Materialise alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Materialise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materialise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.