Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAXN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,388. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $575.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

