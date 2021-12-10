MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of MXL traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

