MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $110.87. 54,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

