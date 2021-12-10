MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,200 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

