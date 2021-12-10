MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900,603. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.