McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $241.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

