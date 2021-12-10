McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $231.63

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.63 and last traded at $229.91, with a volume of 2633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Get McKesson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.