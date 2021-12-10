Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.91.

MDT opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

