Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00281317 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008869 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013905 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000188 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.