Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

