Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 5,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,924. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

