Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,231 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Southside Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 455.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 85.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

