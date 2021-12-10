Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

