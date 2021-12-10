Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,751 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 2,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $35.19 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.