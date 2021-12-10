Millennium Management LLC Sells 359,956 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,956 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $111,058. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

