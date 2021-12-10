Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMSF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

