Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NASDAQ:RAMMU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

