Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

