Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 85 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average of $272.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.