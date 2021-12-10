Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,355.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $15,355.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00130000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00168558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,150,721,488 coins and its circulating supply is 4,945,511,921 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

