Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

Shares of MCW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 1,067,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1,894.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

