Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet Sells 7,755 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MITK stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.