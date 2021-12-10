Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 131256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

