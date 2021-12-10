MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.24.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $513.28 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

