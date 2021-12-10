Monolith Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $1,656.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

