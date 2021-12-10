Monument Capital Management Invests $574,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

